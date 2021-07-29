Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

PFGC opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

