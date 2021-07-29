PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.95. 24,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $175.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

