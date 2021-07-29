PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.880-$9.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.88 EPS.

NYSE PKI traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.53. 22,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.25. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $175.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

