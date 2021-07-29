Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,886 ($37.71). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,873 ($37.54), with a volume of 506,765 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

The stock has a market cap of £9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

