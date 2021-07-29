Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAHGF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

PAHGF stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

