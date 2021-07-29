PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of PFSweb worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PFSweb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PFSweb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PFSweb by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PFSweb news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFSweb stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.51 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

