PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 159.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

