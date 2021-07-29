Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) CEO Martin G. King Sells 21,725 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PM stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

