Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $424.85. The company had a trading volume of 51,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $424.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

