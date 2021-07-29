Phocas Financial Corp. Has $762,000 Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,162 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

QTS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 81,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,035. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.96 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

