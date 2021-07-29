Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 1,760 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.45. The company had a trading volume of 229,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

