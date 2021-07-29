Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 11,463 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

