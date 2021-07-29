Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 495 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after acquiring an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 156,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,914. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.64, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

