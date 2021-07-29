Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Photronics worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $822.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.