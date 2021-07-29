Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.85 Per Share

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £495.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.08. Picton Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

