Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,176. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

