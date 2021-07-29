Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,176. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

