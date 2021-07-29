Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

Shares of PPC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52.

A number of analysts have commented on PPC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

