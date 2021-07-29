Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.