Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) vs. CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Financial Comparison

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and CSX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSX $10.58 billion 6.80 $2.77 billion $1.22 26.16

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of CSX shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CSX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and CSX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A CSX 29.93% 23.96% 7.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Railcorp and CSX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CSX 1 4 18 0 2.74

CSX has a consensus target price of $34.21, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Given CSX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSX is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

CSX beats Pioneer Railcorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

