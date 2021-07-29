Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

RF stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 460,242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Regions Financial by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 566,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

