Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.