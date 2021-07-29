Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.55 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.