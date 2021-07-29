Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

