Piper Sandler Raises Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target to $5.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $152.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

