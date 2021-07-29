Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

