Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 121,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 28,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,864. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -420.29 and a beta of 2.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

