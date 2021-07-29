Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Down 5.8%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.95. Approximately 3,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 302,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

