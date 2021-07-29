PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

