Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 177,322 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 177,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

