Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,830 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.54. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -235.43 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

