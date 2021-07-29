Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 318.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GDS by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,767,000. Dalton Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $59.90 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

