Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.