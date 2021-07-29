Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.46 Million in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 177,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $38,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNK opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $411.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.30.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

