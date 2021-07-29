Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,532 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Calix worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.