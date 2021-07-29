Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 87.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 217,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,167 shares of company stock worth $12,208,359 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GMED shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.