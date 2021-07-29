Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 619,100 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.16.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.