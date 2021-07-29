Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 82,750 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,750 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $175.79 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $130.49 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

