Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $36,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 in the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.