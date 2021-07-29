Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,300 at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

POLY traded up GBX 28.87 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,563.87 ($20.43). 2,473,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,772. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a market cap of £7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,041.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

