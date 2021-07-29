PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Critical Contrast

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -1.78 SI-BONE $73.39 million 13.31 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -19.85

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PolyPid and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 1 3.50 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

PolyPid currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.93%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.56%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83% SI-BONE -56.06% -31.92% -22.95%

Summary

SI-BONE beats PolyPid on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

