Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

POR opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

