Portland General Electric (POR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

