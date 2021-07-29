PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 103,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,889. PPD has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

