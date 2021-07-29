PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $163.36 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG stock opened at $163.35 on Monday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

