Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 116,265 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

