Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $528.34. 16,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $532.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.