Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 856,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,086,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

