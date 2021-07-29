Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,876 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDACORP by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.20. 1,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

