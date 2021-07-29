Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after buying an additional 64,590 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $245.58. The company had a trading volume of 139,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,615. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $187.37 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.38. The stock has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,745 shares of company stock valued at $102,518,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.