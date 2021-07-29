Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after buying an additional 2,523,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 457.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 180,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 147,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 878,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,571,752. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

